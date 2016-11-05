I respect how Jurgens approaches difficult issues by considering information from several perspectives before making a decision. I know that when he is in the Legislature, he’ll take a balanced approach, will represent his constituents and won’t get pulled into divisive partisanship.

I have been at social functions with Jurgens and could witness the way that he carries himself and interacts with people. He is kind, considerate and is a great family man. He really knows how to take care of people.

I think Jurgens is uniquely qualified to represent us in the House of Representatives because of his strong ties to both Cottage Grove and Hastings. He is a perfect fit to replace Rep. Denny McNamara as our state representative.

Please join me in voting for Jurgens for the House of Representatives.

Leon J. Endres

Hastings