Letter to the editor: A perfect fit to replace McNamara? Jurgens
I am supporting Tony Jurgens for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Jurgens and I have served together on the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Finance Council for almost 10 years. He is a past chair of the finance council and currently the vice chair. He is also active in the Hastings Knights of Columbus and several boards and commissions in Cottage Grove. Jurgens doesn’t hesitate to step up for a leadership role and he does a great job leading our group.
I respect how Jurgens approaches difficult issues by considering information from several perspectives before making a decision. I know that when he is in the Legislature, he’ll take a balanced approach, will represent his constituents and won’t get pulled into divisive partisanship.
I have been at social functions with Jurgens and could witness the way that he carries himself and interacts with people. He is kind, considerate and is a great family man. He really knows how to take care of people.
I think Jurgens is uniquely qualified to represent us in the House of Representatives because of his strong ties to both Cottage Grove and Hastings. He is a perfect fit to replace Rep. Denny McNamara as our state representative.
Please join me in voting for Jurgens for the House of Representatives.
Leon J. Endres
Hastings