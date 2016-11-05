Letter to the editor: Jurgens thoughtfully approaches issues

Jurgens’ willingness to volunteer and give back to his community are well known, but his skill at thoughtfully approaching issues from all sides will be his greatest asset serving the district in St. Paul. I once worked at the capitol in St. Paul, and I have seen firsthand the type of legislators who are effective and those who are not. I am confident that Jurgens will be an excellent state representative, much in the mold of Denny McNamara.

While I am unable to vote for Jurgens this election myself, since I no longer live in his district, I really wish I could, and I would encourage those of you fortunate enough to have the ability to vote for Jurgens to do so.

Michael Edman

Fairmont, Minn. (formerly of Cottage Grove)