Letter to the editor: Franke will work hard

Franke has a drive to work hard and make improvements in himself, in his business ventures and in his city as mayor of St. Paul Park. He always has time for a conversation with his employees, his customers and the citizens he now represents, and he listens to their concerns.

Franke is the right choice to represent District 54A because he understands the value of a taxpayer’s dollar, he is committed to working hard and he has a common sense view of how to solve the issues we face in our area.

Franke doesn’t just work hard for his business and his city but for many community organizations. He will work hard for us.

Don Mullan

St. Paul Park