Letter to the editor: Franke will work hard
I have known Keith Franke for years going back to when he and my kids played ball together. As the years have gone by and through the different roles I have had in our community — Newport police officer and mayor of St. Paul Park — I have seen Franke grow into a positive and successful leader who advocates for his city.
Franke has a drive to work hard and make improvements in himself, in his business ventures and in his city as mayor of St. Paul Park. He always has time for a conversation with his employees, his customers and the citizens he now represents, and he listens to their concerns.
Franke is the right choice to represent District 54A because he understands the value of a taxpayer’s dollar, he is committed to working hard and he has a common sense view of how to solve the issues we face in our area.
Franke doesn’t just work hard for his business and his city but for many community organizations. He will work hard for us.
Don Mullan
St. Paul Park