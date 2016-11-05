Letter to the editor: Jurgens an independent leader

I can tell you with confidence that Jurgens will work hard to lower your health care costs, eliminate wasteful spending and help create good-paying jobs in our area.

Jurgens is a common-sense, independent leader who will use a balanced approach to represent us at the State Capitol, and you can count on him to always fight for the needs of Cottage Grove’s residents.

John Kriesel

Cottage Grove

Kriesel represented House District 54A from 2011 to 2013.