Letter to the editor: Jurgens an independent leader
I am proud to endorse Tony Jurgens for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Jurgens is our biggest advocate as he was named Cottage Grove’s Volunteer of the Year in April. As an insurance agent, and with his extensive volunteering experience, it’s clear Jurgens knows how to work hard and will put our families first.
I can tell you with confidence that Jurgens will work hard to lower your health care costs, eliminate wasteful spending and help create good-paying jobs in our area.
Jurgens is a common-sense, independent leader who will use a balanced approach to represent us at the State Capitol, and you can count on him to always fight for the needs of Cottage Grove’s residents.
John Kriesel
Cottage Grove
Kriesel represented House District 54A from 2011 to 2013.