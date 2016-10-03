Somehow our beloved dog slipped the knot on his tether, charged Holum's truck and was fatally struck. Holum called at our door for several minutes until I came from the backyard and he explained the accident. Tears were in his eyes. He was definitely shaken up. He kept saying how sorry he was as he wiped away those tears. He hugged me twice as I numbly repeated, "This is going to be so hard on my husband." Then he stayed with me until I was settled.

As he left, he said he'd be happy to talk to my husband. His kindness got us both through that day. If that were not enough, the next day he showed up at our door and wanted to know how my husband was doing. Again, he was wiping away tears; again, he hugged me. Holum's compassion made our horrible situation bearable. We are so grateful for his genuine humanity and concern.

Nancy and Rolf Olson

Cottage Grove