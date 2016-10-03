I have known Keith Franke for over 25 years. Over that time I have seen him mature into an adult leader who speaks his mind, follows his values, works hard, is aware of the needs of the citizens in the area and understands working well with others offers opportunities for success.

Franke has put the effort into his businesses — for their success and the welfare of his employees — that will certainly transfer into representing our district. Franke will listen to your concerns and do his very best to ensure your voice is heard at the Minnesota Capitol.

Franke is a model for understanding the issues we face each day, financially, politically and sociologically.

I strongly believe Franke is the right person, at this time, to represent us in the next legislative session in the House of Representatives.

Veid Muiznieks

St. Paul Park

Muiznieks is a former Newport police chief