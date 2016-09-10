Letter to the editor: Peterson well-suited for House seat

I want to talk about Jen Peterson for a bit. When she ran for Minnesota House in 2010, the state House Republican Campaign Committee spent $32,800 for her opponent. She was smeared for her support for public financing for a new Cottage Grove City Hall. She was called a crony even though her opponent was getting extensive help from Republican operatives and elected officials. And then she had to work with her House opponent’s campaign manager on the Cottage Grove City Council.

Jen has experience in health care, public education and transportation. She has eight years on the Cottage Grove City Council and full knowledge of the local area. She had dealt with fellow elected officials who have an ideological bent, and had to raise children as a single mother on a tight budget. She is qualified and works to do right by people. I think she is well-suited for St. Paul.

Jen Peterson should become the next state representative for us.

William Cory Labovitch

South St. Paul

Labovitch is outreach director for Senate District 54 DFL.