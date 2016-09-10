Letter to the editor: Old barn gone but memories linger

Bill Lambrecht had a farm on North Lamar Street in Old Cottage Grove with his wife and three daughters. One daughter is currently 92. She told me that the lower part of the barn had 16 stalls for their 16-cow dairy herd. She also remembers that in the 1930s, the barn also had stalls for the four horses used to work the fields until replaced by a tractor in 1939. The top, or the loft, of the barn held the hay to feed the cows and horses. Naturally, the three daughters had to help with the farm chores. During the summer they unloaded the harvested hay from a wagon into the barn loft.

I remember that twice a week in the early 1940s, my father, Art, and I would go over to the Lambrecht farm with a milk pail with a cover to buy fresh milk. When we got back home with the milk we carried back in a covered pail, my mother, Eva, had glass milk jars ready to fill. The rich whole milk — never fat-free skim milk — was not pasteurized, but we never got sick.

The barn is long gone, but as you can tell memories still linger.

Bev Gross

Cottage Grove