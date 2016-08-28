My husband David was driving through your community on Monday, Aug. 8, and hit a tree at Grange Boulevard and Grenadier Avenue around 7 p.m. I was told that neighbors immediately ran to his aid and pulled him from his truck and started CPR. Unfortunately, David lived with an undiagnosed heart problem which killed him before the crash.

I want to thank those kind people who came to the aid of a stranger. Special thanks to the paramedics and EMTs: Rob Watson, Mike McCoy, Brian Bigham and Al Beasley. Also, the police officers who assisted: Dave Liermann, Andy Bushey, Gwen Martin and Brianna Lutz.

Your kindness, fast response and hard work will never be forgotten. God bless you all.

Patti Andersen

Amery, Wis.