Letter to the editor: Sell River Oaks and stop the losses

After reading recent letters, I can tell there are others with feelings of frustration about the city-owned golf course.

First of all, I don't think any city should be in competition with a private enterprise as the city’s River Oaks Golf Course is with Mississippi Dunes. It is especially upsetting to see that a business as visible as the city course is compared to the other course but cannot break even and must dip into the pockets of the citizens to make up the shortfall.

At a time when smoking is at its lowest level in years, a plan to improve profits is to sell cigars? And then buy out the people who knew the business, send them away and start a supper club? And sell whiskey? Then place the operation under the management of the Parks and Recreation Department, which stated already they need more parks and maintenance staff? This sounds to me like another not-so-brilliant plan similar to the BEC program that left the taxpayers paying the shortfalls of non-business people pretending to know how to run a business.

My thinking is, sell the place for immediate revenue. Turn the property into a tax-generating property with private ownership to provide long-term revenue. Stop the losses, which would save revenue.

Putting it into private hands that know how to turn a profit would mean us saving some of the subsidy we pay for the few who use the facility.

Dan Zwakman

Cottage Grove