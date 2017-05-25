Editorial: Honor WWII vets as nation salutes WWI

Some veterans will stand on their own two feet, some will use canes, walkers and wheelchairs. All will stand in pride and sorrow as the names of those who died since Memorial Day 2016 are read.

America's "Greatest Generation" is disappearing.

The focus at many ceremonies is expected to be on World War I. That's as it should be since April 6, 2017, marked a century since the United States entered what people hoped would be "the war to end all wars." It wasn't, of course, as World War II survivors know all too well.

WWI veterans are long gone. We thank them, but they can't hear us.

Some of their sons and daughters, however, wore uniforms in WWII. America has a fleeting chance to thank the last of these amazing individuals who preserved our way of life while serving overseas or on the homefront.

They confronted evil and won.

They unleashed the bonds of those living under tyranny.

They kept the free world free.

And all at great personal cost.

No one can legitimately question what these brave individuals accomplished by putting their lives on the line. Before the last of them are gone, let's salute them again as we observe Memorial Day.