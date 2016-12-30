Editorial: These outgoing local officials deserve thanks

Katie Sieben

With a father and an uncle who served in the Minnesota Legislature, public service runs in Sieben’s family. One could argue name recognition helped her win her first House race in 2002, but it’s tough to get re-elected repeatedly without earning legislative victories and demonstrating a keen knowledge of your constituents and the issues important to them. Sieben did both and voters rewarded her for that. She was a good fit for her DFL-leaning House seat early on and then succeeded in a Senate district that wasn’t nearly as blue. Sieben could have served the area for many more than her 14 years had she chose not to step away this year. She had ascended to a Senate leadership position and was considered a possible lieutenant governor candidate two years ago. We doubt Sieben is done with public service.

Denny McNamara

Joining the Legislature the same year as Sieben, Denny McNamara proved a perfect fit for his GOP-tilted House district. Like Sieben in south Washington County, McNamara’s name alone likely won him votes early on in the Hastings area, but he skillfully represented the GOP-leaning House district well, as evidenced by the lack of any real campaign challenge in 14 years. He’s got Hastings behind his legislative title, but he understood constituent service and the need to be responsive to city, school and township officials throughout the district as well as anybody. He and Sieben differed on many issues but found ways to work together to effectively serve their constituents.

Justin Olsen

Eight years of Cottage Grove City Council service was enough for Justin Olsen, and given the time and energy he devoted it’s easy to see why. Olsen showed an interest in learning how city government operates, and to do so earnestly takes more time than most people would care to spend. Olsen was visible throughout the community and did his homework before casting a vote. He could help city officials articulate the need for certain services but was not afraid to question them on how those services are delivered. Even if you disagreed with Olsen’s positions, you at least would have to concede they were made deliberately and articulated well. Two comfortable election wins showed voters agreed.

Jen Peterson

Jen Peterson and Justin Olsen shared similar public service tracks: devote time to volunteer endeavors you care about, and then seek voters’ confidence in an elected position. Like Olsen, Peterson was first elected in 2008, and easily re-elected in 2012. A soft-spoken council member, Peterson dug into issues such as transportation, housing and homelessness. Peterson was a strong advocate who combined facts with compelling personal experience that lent credibility to her positions. Peterson’s council term is up and she’s shifting out of public office after falling short in a state House bid in November, but she has served Cottage Grove residents well and likely will find other ways to continue serving.

Tim Geraghty

The longest-tenure award this year goes to Tim Geraghty, who spent three decades in elected office in Newport, both as mayor and city council member. To serve 33 years in a small community is a testament to understanding what your constituents want and carrying that out. Small-town politics can be lively, divisive at times and rife with clashing personalities, as Newport has shown over the years, but the majority time and again trusted Geraghty at City Hall. He had his pulse on the city. His legacy may be tied closest to his successful but controversial push to dissolve the police department and contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement. Only time will tell whether that decision was in the best interests of Newport citizens.