Editorial: Do what you can during this giving season

The community’s charitable giving — in food, money and other resources — is remarkable. So, too, are the efforts of local residents and civic group members who volunteer their time at local fundraisers and other events. Already this fall they’ve raised money for the food shelf at an Oktoberfest celebration and at a spaghetti dinner, which was held Nov. 19. Some even packed Thanksgiving meals for food shelf clients the morning after the spaghetti dinner.

To be sure, there are other worthy organizations appreciative of your generosity around the holidays and at other times during the year. Stone Soup Thrift Shop in St. Paul Park is a big one. School groups raise money to help feed hungry students.

Many of the efforts already undertaken this season (grocery bagging, holiday bread sales, a Thanksgiving 5K and others) are part of the broader Canadian Pacific Holiday Train food shelf fundraising event.

No doubt the biggest community event outside of summer festivals, the Holiday Train visit gives local residents a dose of chilly holiday cheer — and an opportunity to help others in need. The decorated train — with its entertainment, music and visit by Santa — will roll into Cottage Grove about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

If you’re headed to the festive outdoor event, you can bring items to donate to Friends in Need, and you can make monetary donations while you’re there.

This year’s Holiday Train fundraising goal is $90,000. If you’re heading out to see the Holiday Train, plan to make a food shelf donation while you’re there. And know that you’re helping your neighbors in this season of giving.

For more information about how to make your own contributions to the Friends in Need Food Shelf, call 651-458-0730, email info@finfood.org or go to finfood.org. For details about donating to Stone Soup Thrift Shop, call 651-458-9786 or go to stonesoupthriftshop.org.