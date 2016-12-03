Washington County has a projected $96.1 million levy with an increase of 3.49 percent. The city of Cottage Grove proposes a 4.99 percent levy increase, generating $14.77 million. The cities of St. Paul Park and Newport both have proposed 2 percent levy increases for next year. South Washington County Schools' proposed levy for 2017 drops 0.63 percent from this year's collections.

If you own property in Washington County, your estimate recently arrived in the mail. The form also listed local Truth-in-Taxation meeting times and locations.

If you think a local jurisdiction proposes raising taxes too much, you should attend the designated Truth-in-Taxation hearing and state your case. If you support making the preliminary levy the actual levy — enough cuts, already — then convince leaders to do so.

These hearings provide a public platform for you to lobby for and against certain projects. And they can work. Consider that last year's preliminary statewide property taxes projected a 5 percent increase, but last year's final levy increase was closer to 4.5 percent or a $397 million hike.

A few government entities are exempt from holding hearings. The reasons include population size and guaranteed levy decreases. Most local officials, however, opt to hold hearings because they believe in truth in taxation.

After receiving your input, local governments must set their final 2017 property tax levies by Dec. 28. Few governments will wait that long, which is why attending a Truth-in-Taxation hearing and speaking up now is important.

Remember, the final levies can be set lower, but not higher, than preliminary levies. If you want governments to spend more money than proposed, you'll have to wait until next September.

But for 2017, you have a legally guaranteed opportunity to try to sway how local elected officials spend our tax dollars and how much. Use it.