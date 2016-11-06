Bulletin Editorial: It's time to do your part

The unseemly presidential campaign is limping to a close, to the relief of a fatigued electorate.

If you are turned off by the presidential race, or perhaps are questioning whether to turn out on Election Day, consider what's at stake on Tuesday, Nov. 8:

There's a state constitutional amendment on the ballot. You can help decide whether state lawmakers should set their own salaries.

While you're in the voting booth, you can help fill a Minnesota Supreme Court seat and district court judgeships.

Then there's Congress. If you're in the 2nd Congressional District, you can have a say in one of the most-watched U.S. House races in the country, the nasty brawl between Democrat Angie Craig and Republican Jason Lewis.

And let's not forget those state legislative races in south Washington County. It's a trio of open contests in District 54 — the Senate seat and House 54A and 54B seats. Those races could help determine which party controls the Minnesota Legislature — and the direction of state policy on a variety of important issues such as education, public safety, transportation and taxing. State lawmakers make more decisions that affect your life than any other level of government. You should exercise your right to help decide who gets sent to St. Paul.

Not to be overlooked are the local municipal races on the ballot. In Cottage Grove, voters will see Myron Bailey as the unopposed mayoral candidate, but a six-way race for two open city council seats. You should help pick new leaders for the community.

The campaign has been testy at times in Newport, where council incumbents Dan Lund and Tracy Rahm are vying for mayor. Seven people are running for two city council seats.

Candidates up and down the ballot have worked for months to earn your support. Now it's your turn. Make your decisions and then go vote.