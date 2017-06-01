Viewpoint: CDA setting up Newport with costly problem

Newport is now changing its focus by acknowledging what we can control with a sharp eye toward market conditions. Namely, we are working to take advantage of the current housing boom. We are planning an expansion of sewer and water services in the Catherine Drive area to facilitate the first new residential development in Newport in decades. We are also opening up as many city owned lots as possible for new home construction in Newport's existing neighborhoods. Every new home represents a significant increase in the property tax base, which facilitates needed reductions in the tax rate and improvements in city services and infrastructure. As an added bonus, adding housing can only improve market conditions for the retail businesses all of us desire.

The next step is to improve city amenities for our residents through investment in our parks and an expansion of our recreational programs. These improvements are not only great for the quality of life in Newport, but they make business sense. By providing more of what people want, we will see further demand for housing, and the retail businesses that follow. When it comes to supporting development, this is the low hanging fruit for Newport that will pay dividends for decades to come.

In contrast, the Washington County Community Development Agency (CDA) proposes to spend $25.9 million in diverted property taxes to support the development of over 440 residential units near the Newport Transit Station. As Newport's annual budget is about $3 million, this is an incredible amount of government activity for our community. I have long objected to the plan as being both too costly to Newport, and being unlikely to produce the intended positive results.

The CDA proposal to add over 440 residential units ignores the costs to Newport to provide city services to over 1,000 new residents. Their proposal also ignores site-specific challenges, including the regular occurrence of nuisance odors. The first step toward successful development near the Newport Transit Station must be mitigating the odors. This is why I have offered my full support to South St. Paul in their litigation with Sanimax and why Newport continues to push for needed odor mitigation at the nearby Ramsey and Washington County Recycling and Energy Center. Unless these efforts are successful, no amount of government money will produce the results the CDA desires. My greatest fear is that their efforts will instead leave Newport with a costly problem and no money to pay for it.