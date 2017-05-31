Viewpoint: Newport deserves better than Lund

It is unfortunate for Newport that Lund lacks critical executive experience and key leadership vision necessary to appreciate a longer view of history. Lund, without the approval of the Newport City Council majority, has single-handedly embarked on a campaign that jeopardizes potential economic development opportunities critical for both Newport and south Washington County’s futures. Lund has instigated a private lawsuit against a TIF plan for Newport that was previously approved by his current City Council (4-1) thereby building upon agreements made by councils stretching back nearly a decade. This TIF economic development initiative is vital to attracting significant new business development and residential construction for Newport’s north end. However, in an effort to thwart this potential development, Lund spreads falsehoods, provides only selective facts, and withholds important information from our residents regarding this development initiative. Meanwhile he damages strategic relationships with local and state public officials and well as private development organizations.

More importantly, it should be emphasized that the taxes from the TIF development subsidizes the TIF — not Newport residents. Without the TIF and corresponding development, Newport would forfeit a potential $54 million increase — nearly 17 percent — to its tax base. How scary is that?

It is vitally important for our residents and businesses understand that if the lawsuit Lund supports is successful, Newport taxpayers will owe the Washington County CDA over $1 million for early termination of the TIF agreement immediately. This would result in a tax increase averaging $1,000 per Newport household; this would be the largest tax increase in Newport’s history.

The choices Newport makes now directly impact its future. Newport deserves to have better leadership with a compelling economic development strategy and vision for its future. Newport — and its future — deserves better than Lund.