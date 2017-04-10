County Highway 22 (70th Street)

Washington County, in coordination with the city of Cottage Grove, is planning improvements for County Highway 22 (70th Street) from Highway 61 to County Highway 13 (Hinton Avenue). Improvements will include the replacement of the existing pavement with a smooth new pavement surface, the installation of additional right turn lanes, trail/pedestrian facility enhancements and shoulder improvements. Construction will begin in May and continue through the early fall.

To stay up to date on this project, like the project Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CountyHighway22/. Project updates, road closure, detours, photos, etc., will be posted periodically.

County Highway 19 (Innovation Road)

This is a joint partnership between Washington County, the city of Cottage Grove and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Multiple roadway improvements are being made to the project area. On County Highway 19/Innovation Road and Highway 61, a six-leg roundabout will be constructed to address traffic volume and safety concerns. The highway overpass connecting County Highway 19 and Innovation Avenue will be resurfaced by MnDOT and city utilities will be extended from Wal-Mart to County Highway 19. These improvements will allow for future development in the city of Cottage Grove. Construction for this project is set to begin in May.

To stay up to date with this project, subscribe to receive project updates via email or text on the project webpage at www.co.washington.mn.us/County19.

Ravine Regional Park

Washington County, the city of Cottage Grove, the South Washington Watershed District and the Metropolitan Council are all working together on improvements to Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park. These improvements consist of trails, parking lots, road improvements within the park, as well as the restoration of the existing ravine north of Ravine Lake. The park entrance will be relocated to County Highway 19, providing better access and visibility to this gem in the community. The park will be closed until the spring of 2018, to allow for this work.

To stay up to date with this project, subscribe to receive project updates via email or text on the project webpage www.co.washington.mn.us/County19.

Grey Cloud Island Crossing

Washington County and the South Washington Watershed District are partnering to provide bridge, roadway and drainage improvements for County Highway 75, within the limits of Grey Cloud Island Township. The project will restore water quality in the Grey Cloud Channel by re-establishing water flow between the side channel and main channel of the Mississippi River. The proposed Crossing Project will replace the embankment with a culvert bridge providing extensive and immediate water quality, habitat and transportation safety benefits. County Highway 75 will be closed for construction for 12 weeks starting Aug. 1, 2017.

To stay up to date with this project, subscribe to receive project updates via email or text on the project webpage www.co.washington.mn.us/County75.

Each of these projects includes a collaborative partner, which allows us to minimize disruptions to our residents and businesses. Collaboration ensures efficient use of resources to enhance safety and improve our area infrastructure.

Please visit Washington County Public Works website at www.co.washington.mn.us/ConstructionProjects for updates and additional information on the above mentioned projects.

Additionally, please follow me on Facebook and Twitter for updates on the projects. I can be reached at karla.bigham@co.washington.mn.us or 651-430-6214. Thank you for allowing me to be your Washington County commissioner.