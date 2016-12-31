During the past year, the county implemented a number of roadway improvement projects in the southern portion of the county. In 2016, we kicked off a multi-year improvement project on 70th Street/County Road 22. The roundabout at Jamaica Ave and 70th Street (a joint project with the city of Cottage Grove) was completed. Upgrades and synchronization to the intersection of 70th Street and the Highway 61 interchange were also completed. In 2017, road and pavement improvements are planned for 70th Street from Highway 61 to Hinton Avenue. Additionally, a roundabout at the intersection of Hinton and 70th Street was included in the most recent county capital improvement plan for 2019.

In 2016, there were multiple public open houses and workshops on the planned improvements to East Point Douglas Road and Highway 61 Interchange. A roundabout and improved roadway access will provide greater safety and allow for the future development of the planned retail area. Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park will receive much-needed improvements. The South Washington County Watershed District and Washington County will make improvements to the parking lot, stormwater grading and the park entrance, which will be moved to Keats Avenue/County Road 19.

The Grey Cloud Island crossing project will begin in the late summer and continue until the fall. This will improve water flow, habitat and recreation. It will also feature the rebuilding of a road that is currently susceptible to a risk of flooding.

2016 has been a busy year for the Red Rock Corridor Commission. The implementation plan for the 30-mile bus rapid transitway was approved by all the communities along the corridor. If additional state or federal transportation funding becomes available, then all-day, bi-directional regular bus service every 30 minutes from St. Paul to Cottage Grove would be available until ridership justifies the planned bus rapid transit service. In 2017, transit-oriented development planning will occur in collaboration with Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park. Additionally, development has begun around the Newport Transit Station.

In 2016, the Washington County Library Board made recommendations based on the library’s 2015 strategic plan. The Park Grove Library was identified as the top of the list of libraries that need improvement. In 2017, the County Board will make specific recommendations on those improvements based on feedback from residents and community needs.

In 2016, through approved state legislation, the Washington County Housing and Redevelopment Agency added economic development authority to its job description. In 2017, the newly-created Washington County Community Development Authority will develop programs that strengthen economic development and housing in our communities.

Residents should check the Washington County website and social media for updates on the many projects that will occur in 2017. Please contact me at 651-430-6214 or karla.bigham@co.washington.mn.us with any questions.