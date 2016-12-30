My time on the council has taught me a great deal about what it takes to effectively manage and run a city. It is a monumental task which requires the hard work and dedication of numerous people, whose number one priority is ensuring our residents get outstanding value and superior service in exchange for their tax dollars. I am proud to say that Cottage Grove has an amazing staff of public service professionals at every level of the organization that fit the bill perfectly. Every year at budget time the City Council compares and contrasts the services our residents receive in exchange for the taxes we pay. Our city stacks up incredibly against comparable communities across the state every time, with top shelf service delivery and very low taxes. This is in large part because our team works very well together, doing more with less whenever possible, with phenomenal pride of ownership in all that they do. Needless to say, I have the utmost respect for the work our staff members do on behalf of our residents, as should all who live here.

Another aspect of my time on the council is the opportunity I’ve had to work directly with so many dedicated volunteers who embody what I believe to be the true spirit of Cottage Grove, which is one of immense generosity. That generosity is the primary thread that runs through the fabric of our great city. I’ve been incredibly blessed to meet and become close to many for whom giving is a year ’round endeavor. My dear friend Rep. Dan Schoen often says: “In Minnesota, we believe in taking care of our neighbors.” He’s 100 percent right, and nothing could be more important in my view. It’s a commitment and an attitude that shines through our community brightly, which my council colleagues and I have tried to embrace and embody over the last eight years in everything that we say and do. Though far too many to name, I want to personally thank all of those who give so selflessly of their time, talents and hard-earned dollars in the pursuit of making Cottage Grove the very best place to live, work and play in the entire state. Building and sustaining those relationships has been the highlight of my time on the council, without question. You all inspire me daily.

In closing, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for all who cast their vote for me in one or both of the elections in which my name was on the ballot. It was my sincere pleasure to serve, whether you voted for me or not. I gave it my very best, every day. While it’s impossible to make everyone happy all of the time, if nothing else I hope the work that we’ve done has made you as proud to live in Cottage Grove as I am. From my family to yours, all the best for a wondrous and joyful holiday season.