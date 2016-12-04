Viewpoint: Judges decide based on facts of each case

How could this be? Shouldn't all judges come to the same result in the same case? No, because of judicial discretion.

If you go to a gumball machine and put in your penny, a gumball comes out. Every gumball machine will do the exact same thing. Unlike gumball machines, each judge is different. Each has their own life history, view of the world, philosophy on life and unique personality. Accordingly, any two judges could view things quite differently.

About 15 years ago, I attended a family law seminar with about 50 other judges. We were given an exercise dealing with a fictional couple going through a divorce after eight years of marriage. The husband ran a small business. The wife cared for their two children.

Each judge had to decide how much spousal maintenance, if any, the wife would receive. Each judge also had to explain their decision. Minnesota law requires judges to explain their spousal maintenance decisions based on nearly a dozen statutory factors.

The results of the exercise were fascinating. Most judges awarded the wife from three to five years of temporary maintenance to help her become self-supporting. However, a significant number of judges had widely divergent views. Some decided that the wife should not receive a single penny in maintenance. Others awarded enough permanent maintenance that she would never be required to work again. Furthermore, each judge explained their decision based on the statutory factors.

Could they all be right? Yes. Judicial discretion affords judges a wide degree of latitude in making decisions. As long as the decision made is within the confines of what the law allows, it is a proper decision.

In petty misdemeanor cases, like speeding tickets, Minnesota law authorizes fines of up to $300. Upon conviction, a judge may legally impose any fine from $0 to $300. Any fine within that range is proper. However, any fine outside of that range — say $301 — would be illegal.

Picture a pendulum on a clock. It swings from one side to the other. That is the engineered range of its proper movement. When properly working it stays within that range. Judicial discretion is similar. As long as the judge's decision stays within the confines of the range that is allowed, then the decision is normally proper.

Should judges be more like gumball machines? Cases that judges hear are not like gumball machines. People and cases are all different. Judicial discretion allows judges to consider the individual facts and circumstances of each case and decide accordingly and within the boundaries of the law.