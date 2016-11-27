Viewpoint: Enjoy nature's changes happening all around

Though our environment is constantly changing throughout the year, the changes are most noticeable and happen more rapidly during the spring and fall. We see leaves changing color on trees and geese flying overhead as they migrate south for the winter. Within our lakes, change is happening as well. During the fall and spring, lakes go through a process known as “turning over.” When this happens, the water on the top of the lake mixes with the water on the bottom, helping to distribute oxygen throughout the lake.

Why do lakes turn over and how does this affect fish? Water is most dense, and therefore heaviest, when it is 39 degrees. During the summer, warm water on the surface of a lake floats on top of the colder water farther down; that is why it feels cold when you dive down deep under water. The warm layer of water on the top is known as the epilimnion, while the deepest layer at the bottom of a lake is called the hypolimnion. The epilimnion is mixed by the wind and picks up oxygen from the air. Deeper down in the hypolimnion, there is not enough light for plants to grow and the water isn’t affected by the wind. As a result, there is less oxygen and fewer fish.

When the temperature gets colder in the winter, the surface of a lake cools and the water becomes denser. Eventually, the water becomes heavy enough that it no longer floats on the lake’s surface, and it sinks down, mixing together with deeper water beneath. During this process, a lake often looks cloudy or dirty because the turnover brings up sediment and decaying organic matter from the lake bottom. Anglers notice the change as well because the fish suddenly alter their habits. Once oxygen is distributed more evenly, fish are able to spread out in a lake instead of clustering in a few shallower pockets. As a result, the fish can be found anywhere and everywhere and are more difficult to catch.

In general, deeper lakes turn over later in the fall than shallower lakes. Also, many shallow lakes never stratify at all because the wind constantly mixes the water, preventing it from settling into layers. By now, most of the lakes around Washington County have turned over, with the exception of a few of the deeper lakes that are still in the process of mixing. Eventually, the lakes will settle into new layers — this time with the warmer water down deep in the hypolimnion and the colder water up top in the epilimnion. During spring, the process reverses itself. After the ice melts, the surface water gets warmer and heavier until it finally sinks down and a second turnover happens.

Make time to enjoy the changes happening all around.

