    Veterans Day 2016

    Posted Today at 12:55 p.m.

    From the very beginning of our young nation

    We have honored those who have fought for its preservation.

    It took several years for this special day

    To honor our veterans like they do this way.

    Years went by and finally it came

    And now they have a day of thanks and a day of fame.

    They never fought for personal glory

    That wasn’t at all a part of the story.

    They fought for freedom and to have a choice

    And for all to have an equal voice.

    I’m proud to admit, then and today

    That I fought for freedom, like others would say.

    Veterans like myself hate war like you

    But without the veterans, our options are few.

    So on this day let’s remember them all,

    Stand with them, for they stand proud and tall.

    For they go to war to end a wrong

    And bring back peace, a peace that’s strong.

    Do you love freedom?

    Thank a vet.

    Bob Beskar

    Cottage Grove

    Vietnam War veteran

