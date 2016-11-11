Veterans Day 2016
From the very beginning of our young nation
We have honored those who have fought for its preservation.
It took several years for this special day
To honor our veterans like they do this way.
Years went by and finally it came
And now they have a day of thanks and a day of fame.
They never fought for personal glory
That wasn’t at all a part of the story.
They fought for freedom and to have a choice
And for all to have an equal voice.
I’m proud to admit, then and today
That I fought for freedom, like others would say.
Veterans like myself hate war like you
But without the veterans, our options are few.
So on this day let’s remember them all,
Stand with them, for they stand proud and tall.
For they go to war to end a wrong
And bring back peace, a peace that’s strong.
Do you love freedom?
Thank a vet.
Bob Beskar
Cottage Grove
Vietnam War veteran