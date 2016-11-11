Veterans Day 2016

To honor our veterans like they do this way.

Years went by and finally it came

And now they have a day of thanks and a day of fame.

They never fought for personal glory

That wasn’t at all a part of the story.

They fought for freedom and to have a choice

And for all to have an equal voice.

I’m proud to admit, then and today

That I fought for freedom, like others would say.

Veterans like myself hate war like you

But without the veterans, our options are few.

So on this day let’s remember them all,

Stand with them, for they stand proud and tall.

For they go to war to end a wrong

And bring back peace, a peace that’s strong.

Do you love freedom?

Thank a vet.

Bob Beskar

Cottage Grove

Vietnam War veteran