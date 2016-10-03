I was fortunate to attend We Day Minnesota with 300 of our students who have been part of service-based learning projects throughout our school district. This is the fourth year Minnesota has hosted a We Day event. In 1995, a 12-year-old boy named Craig Kielburger decided he needed to do something to address the issue of forced child labor throughout the world, specifically in Asia. With his brother Marc and some of his seventh-grade friends, he formed a group called “Free the Children,” which ultimately led to the We Schools movement and the We Day events. Craig’s story of making a worldwide difference as a 12-year-old is inspiring. I encourage you to read more about Craig’s journey and accomplishments.

We Schools is a service-based learning program that empowers young people to become active local and global citizens. Our students have been actively involved in many service-based projects that have helped our community but also have helped people throughout the world. The idea of helping others and giving time to make the world a better place is not new to our students. Many of them have come to us with the spirit of community service that has been instilled in them by their parents and the organizations they have been part of growing up.

As a school district, we have been the grateful recipients of students with a desire to help others. We believe giving back is a powerful tool to help students develop a positive outlook on life with the “can do” attitude they will need to succeed. More importantly, the significance of collectively working together and caring about each other will be pivotal to all of us if we are going to solve the many issues facing our world in the years to come.

Over the past year, our students have done amazing things to make our world a better place. Below is a small sample of the service projects and work our students have been doing to help others:

Members of the Woodbury High School graduating class give back to the community during the school’s annual Senior Service Day at the end of the school year. Seniors visit various locations throughout the community to complete different service projects. They include Feed My Starving Children, YMCA, Senior Living Community and Woodbury Senior Living, Afton State Park, Battle Creek Park, Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Lake St. Croix Beach, Maplewood Nature Center, Newport Bailey School Forest and St. Croix Bluffs Park.

Staff members and students in Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park and Newport worked hard to collect 10,836 items for the train last year, a freight train that travels throughout the county, collecting items for those in need.

Students collecting donations and making fleece blankets for local children’s hospitals.

Student groups organizing pajama drives, food drives, toy drives, shoe drives and care packages.

Older students in the district mentoring elementary school students and reading, tutoring or having lunch with them.

A variety of 5K events raising funds for various local and global causes including Park High School’s Walk for Water and Woodbury High School’s Glow Run for families in need.

Last week, the Communications Department produced the first edition of District 833’s Together We are SoWashCo video series featuring Casey Tody, AVID coordinator and teacher at Lake Middle School. Tody has been in the district for 12 years and has had a profound impact on staff and students through her passion for service learning. She is one of the many educators in our district who lead students in service-learning opportunities. She was able to bring a group of students to We Day as a result. Visit our district website or YouTube page to watch the video and hear her story.

One of the elements contributing to our success as a school system is the kindness and caring many of our students and staff, like Casey Tody, show for each other and for people around the world who are less fortunate. We will continue to work with our parents and community members to encourage all of our students to partake in service-learning projects. I am humbled by the generosity and thoughtfulness our students demonstrate each and every day. Join me in thanking them for their ongoing efforts.