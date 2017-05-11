"We were working at group homes at the time we met," Krista Morey of Cottage Grove said.

Morey went on to help developmentally disabled adults as a social worker for Dakota County.

"He had a huge heart and loved everybody," Krista Morey said. "He just absolutely loved life. He was most patient man you'd ever meet."

Pete Morey, 38, died May 2 from post-surgical complications related to injuries he suffered in a crash last month in Newport.

Morey was riding a bicycle on April 4 when he collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Red Rock Road. Washington County sheriff's deputies, the State Patrol and paramedics from Cottage Grove responded to the crash, which occurred about 5 p.m.

Morey was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with "substantial leg and arm injuries," according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Morey died last week in the recovery room following skin graft procedure, his wife said. An autopsy is pending, she added.

More than 250 people attended a memorial service for Morey May 8 at Hope Community Church in Cottage Grove. Friends, family and co-workers remembered him as a devoted husband and father who enjoyed playing disc golf, running marathons and taking walks with his beloved foxhound, Trigger.

Originally from Richmond, Indiana, Morey studied psychology at Earlham College. Prior to his employment with the Dakota County Department of Social Services, he worked as a home supervisor at Opal Services, Inc. "He had taken care of me for 16 years," Krista Morey said. "He's been an excellent father to our sons Gary and Alex."

The State Patrol is conducting an accident reconstruction. Sgt. Bill Harrell of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said he didn't expect charges to be filed in the case.

In addition to his wife and two sons, Morey is survived by Granny Bernice Morey; parents, Lynn and Rosalind; brother, Keith (Sarah); sister, Bethany (Jeff) Ogren; father-in-law, Terry Leis; brother-in-law, Scott (Kassy) Leis; niece, Sydney; nephews, Matt, Griffin, Brendan, Zachariah, and Jeremiah.

Trigger, too.