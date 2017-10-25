Prescott performed in the train last year, but Clark and Smith will be musical newcomers for the tour. All three hail from the Canadian country music industry.

Organizers aim to raise $90,000 this year. About $72,000 will reach $1 million in funds raised for the Friends in Need Food Shelf from Holiday Train fundraisers.

The train will stop at its usual location along West Point Douglas Road just south of the 80th Street Bridge, near the Youth Service Bureau building. Past stops have drawn between 5,000 and 10,000 people and on average have raised between $80,000 and $90,000.

The Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the American Legion in St. Paul Park.

Festival of trees and lasers

The Arts Commission is heading up a new fundraising activity for the Holiday Train.

Families, companies or organizations can register to decorate one of 12 trees and add to Holiday Train festivities. A tree is $250 to sponsor; the group must provide its own decorations.

New this year to the Holiday Train stop will also be a laser light show sponsored by 3M.

The usual sweets and treats will be at the stop for train-watchers, including brats and hot dogs freshly grilled by the Lions Club.