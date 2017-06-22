Wags for Water fundraiser to help dog park in Cottage Grove

As the park currently stands, dog owners are responsible for bringing their own water to the park.

Water lines will have to be hooked up near the fire station at 95th Street and Jamaica Avenue, which Parks Director Zac Dockter said is a fairly straightforward process, but expensive due to the amount of pipes that have to be run.

The cost for the connection, fountain and possibly a spigot is about $20,000.

The fundraiser will feature demonstrations by the Washington County K-9 and AllBreed Obedience School for Dogs, as well as a dog costume parade, complete with an award for best-dressed dog.

Several dog-friendly vendors will also be at the park, including Coco's Heart Dog Rescue, Cottage Grove Animal Hospital and AllBreed Obedience.

State fair mini doughnuts and coffee will also be available all morning.

Attendees will also have a chance to win a $50 Chuck and Don's gift card if they enter a punch card stamped by the vendors, and the first 50 people to register will receive a free dog bow tie. All attendees will receive a "goody bag" with dog supplies and a coupon for discounted dog bandanas, Myers said.

Thrivent hosted a similar event for the inclusive playground last year, but with that park fully funded, they decided to look elsewhere.

Courtney Myers, one of the organizers of the event, said they wanted to "think outside the box," and landed on WAG Farms.

"It's nice to get some unique nonprofits and help them," she said.

They're shooting for about 200 people to attend and $20,000 raised, which is about what the inclusive playground walk drew and raised.

So far registrants have been going for the higher-priced tickets, which in turn raise more money for the park, as one hundred percent of the proceeds will go to WAG Farms.

"Dog owners are very generous people," Myers said.

If you go:

Registration is $25 for a ticket; $50 for a ticket and T-shirt; $100 for a ticket and engraved paver; and $200 for a ticket, T-shirt and engraved paver.

Pre-registration ends June 23, and tickets can be bought at the door.