Strawberry Fest President Lori Olsen said that this year, "everything's a highlight." Entertainment has been kicked up a notch this year, with four bands taking the main stage during the five-day festival.

Darlene and the Boys, and Lost Highway play Friday night; Elvis tribute artist Art Kistler and the EP Boulevard Show Band, and Rock Godz will take the mainstage Saturday.

Olsen said the two nights of music will be themed this year, with country music taking the forefront Friday night, and rock and roll lighting up the stage Saturday.

Also on the main stage, festival attendees can catch a raptor show from Carpenter Nature Center before the music starts.

Olsen said there's usually a bit of a break in the action after the parade, but the main stage will offer some kind of entertainment from 12:30 to midnight both Friday and Saturday.

Fan-favorite contests Top Chef, the doggie dash, the pet show, the talent show and Cottage Grove Sings are returning for this year's festival, and Olsen said there are still spots available for more participants.

The StoryStroll is also returning with the featured book "Dog's Colorful Day" by Emma Dodd.

Sponsored by Park Grove Library, the pages of the story will be placed along a path near the Kingston Park soccer field.

Festival organizers are also offering ticket deals for early purchase at City Hall and online until Friday, June 16.

"The advantage of presale is that you only need one ticket," Olsen said.