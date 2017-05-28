The building is the oldest standing courthouse in Minnesota. It was the venue for the county's court proceedings until 1975, when construction wrapped up on the Washington County Government Center.

The Washington County District Courts invites the public to a welcoming ceremony starting 8:50 a.m. Friday, June 2, at the historic courthouse, 101 West Pine Street in Stillwater.

The regular calendar of civil and criminal hearings will follow, and the public is invited to attend. Photography will be allowed during portions of the proceedings, as determined by state law and the presiding judge.

Guests are also invited to a self-guided tour of the building.

The Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. in Stillwater, will also host an event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. that day observing National Law Day, which was established to celebrate the rule of law and justice system.

The event will highlight The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution through videos, an ask-an-attorney event and a quiz. Court administration staff will also be available for more information about the rule of law and how it is implemented in the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

More information is available at www.co.washington.mn.us/512/History.