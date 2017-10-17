Nikko nearly doubled the average life expectancy of his species, which is 18 years, the news release said. He arrived at the zoo in 2001.

"It is never easy to lose an animal that you have worked with for so many years," zoo curator Tom Ness said in the release. "Nikko's age is a true testament to the amazing care we provide our animals here at the Minnesota Zoo. Nikko was a very special animal and it has been a tough few days."

With the loss of Nikko, the zoo's snow monkey troop now includes 25 animals.

One dead, 2 injured when house being set on foundation falls in NW Minn.

KELLIHER, Minn.—One man was killed and two others injured after a home that was being placed on a foundation fell from its support on Sunday morning in northwest Minnesota, a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency personnel responded Sunday to Shotley Township, approximately 60 miles north of Bemidji, and were able to extricate Joshua O'brien, 25, of Blackduck, from under the building and initiated lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

The two injured were Christopher O'brien, 52, of Blackduck, and Matthew Hjelden, 49, of Cloquet. O'brien was transported by North Memorial AirMed to a Grand Forks hospital with unknown injuries, and Hjelden was transported by private vehicle with unknown injuries to receive medical care, the release said.

The release said "a small home was being placed on a foundation when the house fell from the jacks, wood posts and cement blocks being used to lift and support the building. When it fell, it trapped one of the workers under the building."

Minneapolis music venue Triple Rock closing

MINNEAPOLIS — After 19 years in the business, Minneapolis concert venue the Triple Rock Social Club will close after Nov. 22.

The club announced the news on its Facebook page Monday afternoon, but did not mention a reason. "We want to thank all the customers, bands, and artists who have been a part of this place over the years," read the post. "We still have a lot of great events coming up, so come on down and celebrate The Triple Rock!"

Dillinger Four guitarist/vocalist Erik Funk and his wife, Gretchen, opened the Triple Rock as a bar in 1998 and added a concert stage in 2003. It earned a nationwide reputation among touring bands thanks to the Funks' commitment to treating musicians fairly.

The Triple Rock is mentioned in songs from Motion City Soundtrack ("Better Open the Door"), Doomtree ("Bangarang") and Limbeck ("Home Is Where The Van Is"). Los Angeles punk band NOFX paid tribute to the venue in the 2006 single "Seeing Double at the Triple Rock" and shot the video on site.

The club's calendar of shows is packed and includes the Hold Steady's Craig Finn (Friday), classic punk band the Dead Boys (Sunday), a tribute to Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell (Nov. 4) and indie rocker Ted Leo (Nov. 11).

Litchfield salvage business burns down

LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A building at R & R Auto Salvage of Litchfield was destroyed by fire Sunday, Oct. 15.

A deputy checking on an alarm report at the business saw smoke coming from the shop area shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The business is east of Litchfield on Highway 12.

The Litchfield Fire Department was called, and a short while later the building was fully engulfed in flame, according to a report from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

The Litchfield, Grove City and Dassel fire departments responded to the fire.

The building and its contents were a total loss.

The fire rekindled shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. The Litchfield Fire Department responded and was aided by the Eden Valley, Grove City and Dassel fire departments.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation.

Paynesville man trapped in car for 6 hours after crash

COLD SPRING, Minn. — A 63-year-old Paynesville man was trapped in his car Sunday night, Oct. 15, after a single vehicle rollover crash north of Cold Spring.

Joseph Spanier was driving south on Stearns County Road 2 in Wakefield Township just north of Cold Spring when his vehicle went off the road, according to a report from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle struck an approach at Island Lake Road and vaulted into the air, landed and rolled.

Spanier was wearing his seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He as taken to St. Cloud Hospital. However, he was trapped in the vehicle for about six hours before the crash was reported to authorities shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the report.

Also responding to the scene were Cold Spring Police Department, Cold Spring Fire and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Family wants to hire private investigator to look for missing 15-year-old son

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - A Detroit Lakes family is starting a GoFundMe to pay for a private investigator to help find their missing son.

The missing boy, Parker Eastman, 15, of Detroit Lakes, was last seen on Aug. 21 in the Detroit Lakes area and is suspected of running away.

"I have no idea where he is or if he's even safe," Parker's mother, Meghan Eastman, has said.

According to Parker's mother, he has no cell phone, money, personal transportation or identification on him.

The family hopes that a private investigator will be able to devote more time towards locating their missing son.