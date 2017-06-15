The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety said a few of the more dangerous situations where drivers were ticketed were when a state trooper cited a young driver for not wearing a seatbelt while going 110 mph in a 55 mph zone, and an officer ticketing a driver with two teens riding in a boat being towed by a vehicle.

In the campaign this year officers, deputies and troopers reported 6,771 seat belt citations and 184 child seat violations. In 2016, there were 7,233 seat belt citations and 213 child seat violations. In 2015, there were 7,393 seat belt citations and 175 child seat violations and in 2014, there were 10,874 seat belt citations and 279 child seat violations

More than 300 law enforcement agencies statewide participated in campaign.

In the Twin Cities metro area, agencies with the most seat belt citations were:

• Minnesota State Patrol (East Metro) — 457

• Minnesota State Patrol (West Metro) — 412

• St. Paul Police Department — 298

• Ramsey County Sheriff's Office — 107

In greater Minnesota, agencies with the most citations were:

• Minnesota State Patrol (Rochester District) — 486

• Minnesota State Patrol (Duluth District) — 345

• Olmsted County Sheriff's Office — 139

• Moorhead Police Department — 96

---

Child reportedly dies at Twin Cities business

OSSEO, Minn.—The Hennepin County sheriff's office reported Tuesday night that it is investigating a child's death in Osseo.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said only that Osseo police officers and firefighters responded to a medical emergency involving a child shortly after 8 p.m. in the 8700 block of Jefferson Highway.

But KSTP-TV reported that the location was a business, Spotless and Seamless Exteriors.

The victim, whose age and sex weren't disclosed by the sheriff's office, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

On Wednesday, KARE-TV reported that the victim was the 4-year-old daughter of a company employee. KARE quoted the father, who declined to offer details about the girl's death.

The sheriff's office said the Hennepin County medical examiner's office was also investigating and would identify the child and determine the cause and manner of death.

---

Injured Minnesota motorcyclist dies after crash caused by pickup's unsecured cargo

LE SUEUR, Minn.—A motorcyclist was fatally injured last week in Scott County when cargo tumbled from a pickup truck, causing the trailing motorcycle to hit another vehicle and crash.

Thomas Willis Ely, 57, of Le Sueur was hospitalized after the June 8 crash and died Sunday at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford pickup was westbound on Minnesota 19 in Helena Township shortly before 10 p.m. last Thursday when the truck lost its cargo, including a lawn chair and a roll of carpet.

A westbound Chevrolet Corvette that was behind the pickup then braked and swerved right to avoid the debris. Ely, who was behind the Corvette, also swerved right but sideswiped the Corvette, lost control and crashed. Ely was thrown from his motorcycle.

No one in the Corvette or pickup was injured.

The driver of the pickup, Mark Daniel Reiland, 39, of New Prague, was cited for driving with an unsecured load.

The State Patrol says Minnesota law requires all loads on a vehicle or trailer be secured.