According to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Samantha VanWert of Brandon called 911 and told dispatchers she was enroute to the Douglas County Hospital with Autumn Flaten, who had just been bitten by her pit bull.

Deputies learned that Flaten was staying at VanWert's residence and was planning a sleepover with her children. According to the sheriff's office, Flaten is the daughter of Travis Flaten of Alexandria and Jennifer Slyt of Crookston.

At some point, the pitbull, in an unprovoked attack, lunged at the girl and bit her numerous times while they were in the kitchen area of the house, according to the report.

Flaten was initially treated at the Douglas County Hospital, but was later transferred to the St. Cloud Hospital, according to the sheriff's office. As of Monday afternoon, a hospital representative said Flaten was not listed as a patient in the hospital. The representative would not say when Flaten was released.

The sheriff's report stated that VanWert requested that the dog be removed from the residence by the deputies and euthanized. As part of the investigation, the dog's body was tested for rabies. The test came back negative, according to the sheriff's office.

---

U2 to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in September

MINNEAPOLIS—The Vikings have booked one heck of an opening act in U2, who will play U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 8, three nights before the football season kicks off with a game against the New Orleans Saints.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, through Ticketmaster.

The news should please local U2 fans who were disappointed when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers skipped Minnesota on both their 2015 tour and the first leg of the current outing, which kicked off May 12 in Vancouver and wraps July 1 in Cleveland before heading to Europe for a second leg of shows.

For the first time in the band's history, U2 is not on the road promoting a new album. Instead they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree." The group's fifth album, "The Joshua Tree" transformed them into global superstars and sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. It featured three of U2's biggest hits — "With or Without You", "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For", and "Where the Streets Have No Name" — and won a pair of Grammy Awards, including album of the year.

---

Man, 58, dead after Minnesota construction site accident

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn.- A man who was injured after falling onto concrete at a home construction site Monday afternoon died Tuesday, authorities said.

Lt. Rodney Hajicek of the East Grand Forks Police Department said a 58-year-old man died Tuesday morning at Altru Hospital from injuries sustained at a worksite fall Monday.

His name will be released pending family notification, Hajicek said.

The man was working on a new home at the corner of Troon Circle and St. Andrews Drive Northwest when he fell through garage rafters about 10 feet onto concrete, Hajieck said.

Police were called to the scene at 5:03 p.m.

The man was working for Affinity Builders based in Grand Forks at the time of the accident, Hajicek said.

Calls to Affinity Builders were not immediately returned Tuesday.

---

Charges: Driver ran 3 lights, killed St. Paul woman at 70 mph

MINNEAPOLIS—An Apple Valley man had run three red lights when he crashed into a St. Paul woman's car at nearly 70 mph, killing her in a downtown Minneapolis intersection last week.

Israel Delos Santos, 30, was charged Tuesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Krista Sandstrom, 47, who was member of the Minnesota Chorale and worked at Hennepin County Medical Center as the director of leadership and organization development.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Delos Santos and a male passenger in his sport utility vehicle ran away, but officers caught up with them, police said. The passenger appeared to hide a liquor bottle near the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Results of blood-alcohol testing on Delos Santos are still pending.

Witnesses told police that the SUV was speeding. The complaint said Delos Santos' Chevrolet Trailblazer may have been traveling at up to 70 mph and gone through three red lights at the time of the collision.

Sandstrom, who was driving a Honda Fit, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.