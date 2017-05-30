Just after 1 p.m. Monday, the store received a phone call that, according to reports, alleged a bomb threat.

Wal-Mart management directed an evacuation, according to protocol. Staff then contacted local authorities, who responded, placing the building on lockdown to conduct a thorough search.

No mysterious packages were found while the Detroit Lakes Police Department, Becker County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, and Detroit Lakes Fire Department swept the area.

The building was cleared of any threat just before 3 p.m., and the shoppers waiting in a line of cars backed up along Highway 10 during the incident were then allowed in the store to commence searching for those "everyday low prices."

No injuries were reported, but the incident is still under investigation.

According to a press release from Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steven Todd, law enforcement plans to analyze the calls and also statements from Wal-Mart staff to locate the caller. The person or persons responsible could be charged with terroristic threats, a felony.

---

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed one, hurt 4 in crash near Duluth

DULUTH — One person was killed and four others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday, May 29, in Solway Township west of Duluth. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and charges are possible against the driver, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Canosia and West Arrowhead roads at about 3:50 a.m. A vehicle with five occupants left the roadway and overturned, authorities said.

An 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office reported, while the other four occupants were transported to local hospitals with "what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries."

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members.

"The driver of the vehicle is currently being investigated for driving while under the influence, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor."

---

Shovel, brick collected by police after assault of 2 teens

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 43-year-old Moorhead man was arrested after two teens reported being beaten with a shovel and brick early Monday, May 29.

Police arrested Jerome Walker, who was booked into jail on suspicion of two second-degree assault charges.

Officers were dispatched for an assault report at 1:39 a.m. in south Moorhead.

According to a news release, officers stopped one vehicle and the occupants — including Walker — said they had been at the location of the assault. At the scene, officers found male victims ages 18 and 16.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital with "significant facial injuries" while the other victim, who also suffered facial injuries, refused medical treatment.

Witness statements revealed Walker struck the victims with a shovel and brick, items which officers collected at the scene.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, and the people involved know each other.