    'Mourning and celebration' on Memorial Day

    By William Loeffler on May 29, 2017 at 1:40 p.m.

    Gray skies, keen wind and spitting rain matched the somber mood during a Memorial Day ceremony at Cottage Grove Cemetery. The names of the fallen were read aloud, followed by a traditional 21-gun salute courtesy of American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park. Attendees included World War II veteran Jim Janssen, 87,a member of Cottage Grove American Legion Post 8752. Lisa Renlund, care pastor of Crossroads Church in Woodbury, led a prayer service. She spoke of the unlikely combination of mourning and celebration.

    “We never know when God will call us,” she said. “LIfe is temporary for us all.”

    The city of Cottage Grove also held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial outside City Hall, with councilman Steve Dennis as master of ceremonies.

