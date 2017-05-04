Construction to close section of 70th Street this month

Washington County planners said they hope to finish in the fall. They’re coordinating with the cities of Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park on the project.

A posted detour will route motorists from Highway 61 to 80th Street and Hinton Avenue. However, 70th Street will be open to residents whose driveway is only accessible from the road.

“They’ll be able to get in and out. The way they get in and out of their property during the construction may change but we’re going to be in direct contact with those residents,” county project manager Nick Costello said.

The public is invited to learn more about the project at an open house May 4 at the Cottage Grove Service Center. Washington County engineers will be on hand to answer questions.

A section of 70th street will reopen at the end of July to allow drivers access to Highway 61 from Meadow Grass Avenue.

Once that happens, a section of 65th Street west of Hinton Avenue will be closed for another major project that includes the construction of a roundabout near the site of the new Oltman Middle School.

“We are not closing 70th and 65th streets at the same time,” Cottage Grove Community Development Director Jennifer Levitt said.

The following improvements are planned for 70th Street:

Road

Crews will resurface the road and install or improve right turn lanes at Goodview, Granada and Hardwood avenues. The traffic light at the intersection of Hardwood Avenue and 70th Street will be changed from the hanging wire lights to a permanent steel structure. Also, shoulders at points between Goodview Avenue and Pine Arbor Lane will be widened.

Trails

A new trial on the south side of 70th Street will allow pedestrians to walk from Meadow Grass Avenue to Goodview Avenue. Where possible, new concrete curbs, gutters and grass boulevards on shared use trails.

“We’re moving the trail back from the curb just to gain a grass boulevard,” Costello said. “Part of that is for our maintenance crews and storage of snow in the winter. The other part is to gain some separation and make it a more comfortable experience for trail users.”

Ground

Stormwater drainage improvements are planned at specific locations between Goodview Avenue and Pine Arbor Lane. The deteriorating wooden retaining wall along the trail west of Goodview Avenue will be replaced with concrete.

“It’s definitely a much-needed project,” Costello said. “We know the pavement is in rough shape down there. This is one piece of a series projects along the 70th Street corridor.”

The construction portion of the project is expected to cost $2.8 million. The county will contribute $2.7 million in state aid, and Cottage Grove will pay $322,800. The engineering cost is $267,400 from state aid and $25,000 from the city of Cottage Grove.