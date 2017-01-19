Jan. 21 Winter Festival at Lake Elmo Park rescheduled

Activities will include:

Free one-hour cross country ski lessons at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is required at www.rideandglide.org. Free classic skate cross country ski equipment will be provided by Joe’s Ski Shop and the Ride and Glide Ski Club. Skiers must be at least 14 years old. Skiers will also need a Minnesota Ski Pass ($6 per day or $20 annually).

Fat biking equipment and demonstrations by Now Bikes and Fitness.

Wax demonstrations and ski race videos

Free snowshoeing. Register with DIRO Outdoors through the Washington County Park’s website, www.co.washington.mn.us/parks, to reserve snowshoes for a specific time or sign up at the park at the DIRO tent with an ID.

A guided bird hike at 9 a.m. starting at the Nordic Center