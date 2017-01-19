Jan. 21 Winter Festival at Lake Elmo Park rescheduled
The 14th-annual Washington County Parks Winter Festival originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Ave. N., in Lake Elmo. Activities are free with a park vehicle permit; $7 daily or $30 annually.
Activities will include:
Free one-hour cross country ski lessons at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is required at www.rideandglide.org. Free classic skate cross country ski equipment will be provided by Joe’s Ski Shop and the Ride and Glide Ski Club. Skiers must be at least 14 years old. Skiers will also need a Minnesota Ski Pass ($6 per day or $20 annually).
Fat biking equipment and demonstrations by Now Bikes and Fitness.
Wax demonstrations and ski race videos
Free snowshoeing. Register with DIRO Outdoors through the Washington County Park’s website, www.co.washington.mn.us/parks, to reserve snowshoes for a specific time or sign up at the park at the DIRO tent with an ID.
A guided bird hike at 9 a.m. starting at the Nordic Center
Kabomellette food truck will be selling hot chili, cinnamon rolls, coffee and cocoa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.