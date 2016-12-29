Zion Lutheran to hold model train show benefit

The Africa mission committee at Zion Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove is holding model train shows Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31 to raise funds for its next trip. Everyone is invited to the show from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 per person or $10 per family; arrive at any time and stay until the close. Activities will include at least 10 electric trains and layouts from N to G gauge plus the Polar Express. This year’s layout will also include a dinosaur train. Enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their own trains to set up at the church. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 8500 Hillside Ave., Cottage Grove. For details, email R.engelstad@comcast.net.