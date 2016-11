Hale to the Bird 5K run/walk, a fundraiser for Friends in Need Food Shelf, will take off at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Hamlet Park, 8883 Hamlet Road, Cottage Grove. Registration opens at 8 a.m. To pre-register, visit www.active.com and search for “Hale to the Bird.” Fees range from $10 to $30. Shown are participants in the 2015 event. (Bulletin file photo)