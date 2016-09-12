ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Motorists will encounter lane closures and delays on both directions Highway 61 in Denmark Township north of Hastings as crews begin paving the highway.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, southbound Highway 61 between Maycrest Avenue and just north of the Highway 10 intersection will be reduced to single lane. In addition, starting at 11:59 p.m., Monday, Sept 12, northbound between Maycrest Avenue and just north of the Highway 10 intersection will be reduced to a single lane.

Crews expect to finish paving the road in both directions by the start of morning rush hour on Thursday, Sept.15, weather permitting.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slowdown in work zones. The construction is part of a larger intersection rebuilding project which includes realigning Maycrest Avenue, resurfacing existing pavement, constructing southbound turn lanes and closing a median crossing. The work will improve safety and traffic flow in the area. The project is expected to be complete by late fall 2016. For more information about the project, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy61and10/

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit www.511mn.org.