Benefit planned for Park grad Nick Maestas Sept. 3

Family and friends of Nick Maestas are organizing a benefit fundraiser from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at American Legion Post 98, 823 Broadway Ave., St. Paul Park.

Activities will include an appearance by 92 KQRS radio host Brian Zepp from 4-6 p.m., food, music and a silent auction. Tickets are $15 per person.

Maestas, 23, a 2011 Park High School graduate, shattered his C-6 spinal vertebrae and fractured his arm in a diving accident at Long Lake June 19. He was transported by helicopter to Hennepin County Medical Center. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay medical costs.

“He can’t drive yet and will be in a neck brace for 12 weeks,” his mother Theresa Maestas said in mid-August. “He’s put school off until he recovers.”

Maestas is a nursing student at Inver Hills Community College and a personal care technician at daVita Dialysis.

For those who can’t attend the benefit, donations will be accepted at www.gofundme.com/nickmaestas.