League of Women Voters prepares early for next redistricting

The group also plans to hold additional meetings and seminars with lawmakers and the Minnesota secretary of state in the coming months, with the goal of arming themselves with enough information to serve as watchdog and engage in the process.

Every 10 years, legislative and congressional boundaries are redrawn to correspond to new U.S. census data. The next redistricting process will occur after the 2020 census.

The process of redrawing the lines recently came under scrutiny and legal challenge in neighboring Wisconsin. In November, a U.S. District Court decision found Wisconsin’s redrawing of districts — approved by the state’s Republican-led Legislature — had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Jean Rozinka, interim president of the League’s Woodbury-Cottage Grove chapter, said she feels the consequences of not being involved in the redistricting has led to a number of issues, including less competitive races and gerrymandering — the process of strategically manipulating electoral boundaries in a way that favors a political party.

According to information from Common Cause Minnesota, a nonpartisan citizen lobby, only about a half-dozen local races were competitive in the most recent election.

Rozinka also speculated less competitive races and the effects of gerrymandering have also led to more polarized candidates and elected officials who tend to carry more extreme viewpoints.

“It’s on the extremes that you have people who are willing to shut down government because they aren’t getting their way,” she said. “They don’t seem to have an interest in working collaboratively to solve problems.”

Some who attended last month’s League meeting criticized how the state Senate lines were drawn around Afton during the 2012 redistricting. The city was switched to Senate District 54, which also includes Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park and Newport.

Common Cause executive director Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera said in cases like Afton, certain communities are placed into districts that are at risk of losing a sense of belonging.

“One of the consequences is a lack of community and a lack of feeling of community,” she said. “When there’s no sense of community, you engage others in a totally different way than you would if you felt that you belonged in that community.”

Those interested in learning more about the redistricting process or joining the organization can email Rozinka at lwvwcg@lwvmn.org.