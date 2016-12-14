Lund, Mills top local campaign spenders

Candidates for city races in Newport and Cottage Grove recently submitted campaign finance reports detailing their contributions and spending leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

Candidates must submit itemized accounts of spending within one month of the election if they spent more than $750 in the campaign. All contributions over $100 must also be reported.

The bulk of reported candidate spending was on campaign materials such as lawn signs, fliers, online advertising, websites and T-shirts.

Newport

Winners Dan Lund and Kevin ChapdeLaine both spent over $1,500 on their campaigns.

ChapdeLaine won a council seat after campaigning with $4,050 in contributions and $1,705 in spending.

ChapdeLaine’s contributions came mostly from regional unions in the Twin Cities and Duluth, including pipefitters, electrical, painters, carpenters, sheet metal workers, boilermakers and teamster unions contributing up to $600.

Tracy Rahm, a city council member and mayoral candidate, received $3,009 and spent $2,623 on the campaign.

Mayor-elect Lund, who is currently a council member, reported $2,522 in contributions. He spent $2,223. Most was personal money he put into the campaign, but he also received $1,000 in donations.

Council member Bill Sumner was re-elected after spending less than the $750 that would have required a finance report.

Council candidate Anthony Mahmood spent $775. City council candidates Tom Ingemann, Kay Buetow, Scott Fisher and Brandon Leyde did not submit financial reports.

Cottage Grove

Council member-elect La Rae Mills topped local campaign spending. She received $2,624 and spent $3,162. Mills received contributions from several individual donors, as well as the Women Winning state PAC.

Wayne Johnson, who won the second council seat on the ballot, spent $847 with no contributions.

Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey, who ran unopposed for a third term, spent less than $750 and did not submit a campaign financial report.

City council candidate Kim Graff received $260 in donations and spent $2,573. Samanthia Crabtree received no contributions and spent $951. AJ Janssen received $152 and spent $671.

Council candidate Jennifer Raymer did not submit a financial report.