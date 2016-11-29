Dingle to be city's first woman mayor

Council member and mayor pro-tem Sandi Dingle will take his place, becoming the first woman mayor of St. Paul Park.

"It's an appointment, but I would still be the first female mayor," she said. "That's kind of exciting."

Once Dingle is appointed mayor, her council seat will be filled by appointment after an application and interview process.

City Administrator Kevin Walsh said the seat will likely be filled in March.

In November 2017, both the mayor and council seat — along with council member Jeff Swenson's seat — will be up for election. The two council seats will be on the regular election cycle, but Walsh said they will hold a special election to fill the mayor seat, with the winner sitting for two years to finish the current mayoral term.

Dingle said she has not yet decided if she will run for mayor in the November 2017 election but looks forward to serving as mayor in the upcoming year.

"I'm very excited to do it," she said. "It's a great opportunity."

Franke resigns

Franke won the House District 54A seat in the Nov. 8 election. He delivered a statement of resignation as mayor Nov. 21, saying it was "a job that I've loved."

"Besides being a parent, I can't think of a more rewarding and gratifying thing than being the mayor of St. Paul Park," he said.

He thanked city council members and staff for making the experience a positive one.

"I'm excited to move on to make a larger difference in people's lives from the Capitol, but I will never forget the experience I gleaned from leading our city, nor the people who trusted me time and again to speak for them and make the best decisions I could for St. Paul Park," Franke said.

Council members Jennifer Cheesman and Dingle both said they would miss him on the council.

"I'll miss him, but I've still got him on speed dial," Dingle said.

Franke has been holding coffee with the mayor events throughout his term, but the last one will be held at noon Dec. 11 in the community room at City Hall, 600 Portland Ave.

"Stop down if you just want to hang out and chat, or if you have any questions about now or in the future," Franke said.