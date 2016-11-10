Dayton wants post-election special insurance session

Gov. Mark Dayton said on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that legislative staff and his aides last met on the subject Friday and he wants them to get together again to work on legislation that could be brought up soon in a special legislative session. While Republicans, and many Democrats, eventually want to overhaul or eliminate a federal health care law best known as Obamacare, there is general agreement that immediate action is needed to lower premiums Minnesotans will pay for individual health insurance policies in 2017.

The governor has suggested lowering premiums by an instant 25 percent rebate for people who do not qualify for government assistance. Legislative Democrats and Republicans have suggested other similar methods to lower costs.

Dayton said that on Wednesday he contacted House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Senate Majority Leader Tom Bakk, D-Cook, about their wishes for a special session. Daudt said he will get back to Dayton in a few days.

"We have carried the ball all the way," Dayton said of his office, and now that the election is over legislative leaders must get active. "I can't shoulder the whole thing."

The governor said that he does not want any other issues to come up if there is a special session. A tax bill that contained an error otherwise was widely supported, but Dayton said he would wait until the regular session that begins Jan. 3 before bringing that up.

"I am greatly concerned" about the economy, he said, so passing a tax bill in uncertain times "would be fiscally irresponsible."

Daudt, however, said the state maintains a budget surplus that should be shared with Minnesotans by cutting taxes.

The speaker said that health insurance companies have told him there is nothing they can do to lower premiums in 2017, leaving government aid the only answer.

Daudt added, however, that once Donald Trump becomes president with a Republican-controlled Congress, they might be able to get rid of Obamacare so the country can return to the high-quality, affordable health care system it used to have before Democrats enacted the new federal law. That action may mean, he said, that no state legislation would be needed.