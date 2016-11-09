Franke upsets in House 54A

The effort paid off as Franke, a Republican and St. Paul Park's mayor, pulled off an upset Tuesday, taking the House District 54A seat in a race against Jen Peterson, a Democrat and Cottage Grove City Council member.

Running in a district that generally has favored the DFL, Franke said he worked hard to talk to voters and relate to them.

"I just started hitting doors," he said. "It was about engaging people."

Franke won 51.4-48.5 percent. He tallied 10,472 votes to Peterson's 9,863, according to unofficial results.

"It was close," Franke said after the outcome was clear about 2 a.m. Wednesday. "It was a good race."

Franke said he believes his decision not to accept special interest money in his campaign and a lack of Republican Party support made it a tough challenge, "but I think people recognize the tenacity and hard work we did."

The race was Peterson's attempt to avenge a tough defeat six years ago in the same district. In that year, she fell by a similar margin to Republican John Kriesel, who served one term in the House.

When Rep. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, opted to run for Senate this year, Peterson filed for the open House race.

This was Franke's first run for partisan office. He was first elected St. Paul Park mayor in 2011 and faced no opposition in his re-election bid last year. Franke campaigned for the House seat on a platform of "common sense" conservatism and he touted his deep familiarity with the district. He surprised some by running as a Republican, and he said Democrats tried to get him to reconsider.

Peterson, a Cottage Grove native, also has extensive connections to the district and a long history of volunteer activism in the area. Key issues in her campaign were education, health care, transportation and affordable housing.

The district has been safe for Democrats for years, with the 2010 upset the lone exception.

District 54B includes the west half of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport, Grey Cloud Island Township and part of South St. Paul.