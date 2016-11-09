Jen Peterson and Justin Olsen announced earlier this year that they were not running for re-election. Six candidates ran for the two open seats that Johnson and Mills won.

Johnson won with 20.5 percent of the vote, with 5,601 votes. Mills received 19 percent, with 5,229 votes.

Johnson is the owner of local businesses Dust Doctors and Furnace Doctors and a former planning commission member. Johnson said during a candidate forum that he wants to watch for overspending and to find a balance between residential and commercial growth.

Mills currently serves on the city arts commission, and owns local business A Sharp Music Studios. Mills said during her campaign she wants to see the city market to more businesses, as well as keep working to bring public transportation to Cottage Grove.

Kim Graff came in third, capturing 17 percent, with 4,706 votes. Samanthia Crabtree took fourth place with 4,573 votes, about 16 percent.

Jennifer Raymer and AJ Janssen also ran for city council seats.

Third term mayor

Bailey was first elected to city council in 2004, and elected to his first term as mayor in 2008.

For the first time, he ran unopposed to secure a third term.

Bailey has said that for his third term he wants to finish up development and redevelopment with Gateway North and 80th Street Crossing shopping centers, as well as the expansion of Presbyterian Homes’ Norris Square. He’s also hoping to get a YMCA or community center built, a project he’s been seeking for the community for several years.