Schoen and Holmstadt compete for Senate District 54 seat

Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, led Holmstadt, a Cottage Grove Republican, 53.4 to 46 percent with 23 of 34 precincts reporting. Hastings precincts had not been reported as of 12:30 a.m.

Schoen had 14,071 votes to Holmstadt’s 12,239 with 68 percent of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

Schoen was campaigning this election to move from the House to the Senate. He served four years in the House and announced a Senate bid when Sen. Katie Sieben, DFL-Cottage Grove, announced she would not seek re-election.

Holmstadt was making her first run for legislative office. The one-time school board candidate campaigned for Senate on a smaller-government, pro-Second Amendment agenda.

Senate District 54 includes Cottage Grove, Hastings, St. Paul Park, Newport, Hastings, Afton and part of South St. Paul. Also in the district are Grey Cloud Island, Denmark and Nininger townships.