Lund tops Rahm in Newport mayor’s race

Lund received 886 votes, topping Rahm’s 763.

With Mayor Tim Geraghty announcing the end of his 33 years in city politics, Lund and Rahm threw their names in the ring to take the seat.

Lund, a 36-year-old patent attorney, was elected as a city council member two years ago, serving alongside Rahm, who was first elected in 2010.

Lund was considered the swing vote in the decision last year to disband the Newport police department and contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. In another split vote, Lund opposed a recent decision to approve a Washington County-led TIF (tax increment financing) redevelopment project last week.

Rahm voted the opposite way on both issues.

Lund has said he wants to work to expand the tax base and create more amenities and jobs in Newport. He will work alongside newly-elected council members Bill Sumner and Kevin ChapdeLaine in January. Rahm retains his council seat.