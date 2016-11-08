Sumner and ChapdeLaine win Newport council seats

Sumner, first elected for council in 2008, will continue on the council for a third term. Sumner received 18 percent of the vote, with 508 votes.

ChapdeLaine won the council seat currently filled by council member Tom Ingemann, who lost re-election. He won with 21.8 percent, with 604 votes.

ChapdeLaine first entered the Newport political scene in 1998 as a council member, scooping up the mayor’s seat from Tim Geraghty in 2000 and holding it for two terms until ousted by Geraghty.

ChapdeLaine will be back on the council for the first time in eight years after a tense election season where accusatory comments flew between himself and Lund and Sumner.

The campaign focused in part on a controversial city council vote to disband the Newport police department and contract for law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumner voted for the sheriff’s contract.

ChapdeLaine said at the League of Women Voters candidate forum in September that if he were still in office at the time of the events, it “would have never happened.”

Sumner cast his vote in two controversial decisions by the council in the past two years, first with the police vote, and recently voted against the Washington County-led TIF (tax increment financing) district last week.

A new council member will be appointed in January to fill the seat of current council member and mayor-elect Dan Lund.

Kay Buetow, Scott Fisher, Brandon Leyde, Anthony Mahmood also ran for city council seats.