Franke and Peterson battle in House District 54A

Franke led in the two Cottage Grove precincts that reported, and among Newport voters and in one St. Paul Park precinct.

Peterson is a Cottage Grove City Council member, Franke the St. Paul Park mayor.

In this 2016 race, Peterson was trying to reverse the outcome in her first House bid, in 2010, which ended in her narrow defeat to Republican John Kriesel. He served one term, and Democrats reclaimed the seat in 2012.

When Rep. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, opted to run for Senate, Peterson filed for the open House race.

This was Franke’s first run for partisan office. He was first elected St. Paul Park mayor in 2011, and re-elected last year. He campaigned for the House seat on a platform of “common sense” conservatism and he touted his deep familiarity with the district. He surprised some by running as a Republican, and he said Democrats tried to get him to reconsider.

Peterson, a Cottage Grove native, also has extensive connections to the district and a long history of volunteer activism in the area. Key issues in her campaign were education, health care, transportation and affordable housing.

The district has been safe for Democrats for years, with the 2010 upset the lone exception.

District 54B includes the west half of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport, Grey Cloud Island Township and part of South St. Paul.